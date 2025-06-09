Church & Dwight Recalls All Lots Of Zicam Nasal, Orajel Teething Swabs

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has called back all lots of Zicam nasal swabs and Orajel baby teething swabs citing potential microbial contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Cold remedy nasal swabs are a zinc-free, homeopathic cold remedy swab for shortening the duration of the common cold; nasal allclear swabs are nasal cleansing swab product; and baby teething swabs are pre-moistened swabs for soothing teething discomfort in infants and toddlers.

The recall involves all lots within expiry of Zicam Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs, with UPC 732216301205; Zicam Nasal AllClear Swabs, with UPC 732216301656, which were discontinued in December 2024; as well as Orajel Baby Teething Swabs, with UPC 310310400002.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States and in Puerto Rico.

The recall was initiated after potential microbial contamination was identified as fungi in cotton swab components, and it could present a significant risk to the health and safety of consumers including serious and life-threatening blood infections in users whose nasal mucosa may be compromised due to inflammation and mechanical injuries.

Children and individuals with compromised immune systems or other underlying medical conditions are in higher risk of potentially severe or life-threatening illness. However, no serious adverse events associated with the recalled product have been reported so far.

Consumers who have purchased any of the impacted products are urged to stop using the product immediately.

In similar recalls citing potential microbial contamination, Amneal Pharmaceutical LLC, a unit of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., last week called back three lots of Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Tablets, USP, 400 mg/80 mg. In February, New York-based Ascent Consumer Products Inc. recalled one lot of SinuCleanse Soft Tip Squeeze Bottle Nasal Wash System due to a confirmed test result of Staphylococcus aureus.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.