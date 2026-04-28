Church & Dwight Readies for Q1 Earnings: Is a Beat Likely for CHD?

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD is likely to witness bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 1. The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 93 cents a share, which implies a 2.2% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. CHD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.47 billion, almost in line with the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Church & Dwight Co., Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence CHD’s Upcoming Results

Church & Dwight’s first-quarter results are likely to benefit from strength in its core brand portfolio, market share gains and resilient demand. Its balanced mix of value and premium offerings remains well-suited to value-conscious consumers, while continued brand investments are likely to have supported consumption trends.



Portfolio transformation is another tailwind. By exiting slower-growing, non-core businesses, management has sharpened its focus on higher-growth categories and brands, supporting a cleaner organic growth profile. The company expects first-quarter organic sales growth of about 3%, while reported sales are projected to decline roughly 1% due to businesses exited in 2025.



Innovation also remains a key growth driver, with new products across oral care, laundry and personal care expected to boost household penetration and usage occasions. Momentum in newer brands and acquisitions, along with higher marketing support, is likely to have aided brand visibility. Management’s expectation for a higher gross margin suggests benefits from productivity, mix and portfolio actions.



However, mixed macro conditions, softer category growth, cost pressures, and elevated marketing and SG&A investments may have tempered performance. Management expects first-quarter adjusted EPS of 92 cents.

Earnings Whispers for CHD

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Church & Dwight this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Church & Dwight carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.01%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Altria Group, Inc. MO currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pinned at $4.56 billion, which indicates 0.9% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Altria Group’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.24, which implies 0.8% growth year over year. MO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average.



Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.37% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.33 billion, which indicates a rise of 1.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Molson Coors’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 37 cents, which implies a 26% decrease year over year. TAP delivered an earnings surprise of 3.4% in the last reported quarter.



The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus mark for the upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $436.8 million, which indicates a decline of 9.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boston Beer’s quarterly earnings per share of $1.85 implies a decrease of 14.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. SAM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.8%, on average.

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Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.