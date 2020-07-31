Markets
Church & Dwight Raises Full Year Outlook For Sales, EPS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) said, for full year 2020, the company now expects approximately 9-10% sales growth (initial outlook 6.5%) and approximately 7-8% organic sales growth (initially 3.5%). Adjusted earnings per share growth is expected to be 13% (initially 7 to 9%).

Second quarter adjusted earnings per share grew 35.1% to $0.77. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.63, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales grew 10.6% to $1.19 billion. Organic sales grew 8.4% driven by a volume increase of 4.9% and positive product mix and pricing of 3.5%. Analysts expected revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

