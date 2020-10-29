Markets
CHD

Church & Dwight Raises Full Year Outlook For Sales, Earnings - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) said, for the full year, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share growth to be $2.79 to $2.81 or up 13%-14%. The company now expects approximately 11% full year 2020 sales growth (previously 9-10%) and approximately 9% organic sales growth (previously 7-8%). Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.82. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings per share to be $0.50-$0.52 per share excluding the acquisition earn-out adjustment. The anticipated sales growth is approximately 9%, while organic sales are expected to rise approximately 8%. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.55.

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share grew 6.1% to $0.70. On average, 17 analysts expected the company to report profit per share of $0.67, for the quarter.

Third quarter net sales grew 13.9% to $1.24 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $1.2 billion, for the quarter. Organic sales grew 9.9% driven by a volume increase of 10.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular