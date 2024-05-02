Church & Dwight Raises 2024 Adj. EPS Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) said its 2024 adjusted EPS growth expectation is now 8-9%, revised from 7-9%, previously. Full year reported EPS growth is expected to be approximately 9.5%-10.5%. The company continues to expect full year 2024 reported and organic sales growth to be approximately 4% to 5%.

For the second quarter, the company now expects: reported EPS of $0.81 and adjusted EPS of $0.83 per share. The company expects reported sales growth of approximately 3.5% and organic sales growth of approximately 4.0%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.92. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter bottom line came in at $227.7 million, or $0.93 per share compared with $203.2 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter. Adjusted EPS was $0.96, an increase of 12.9%. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $1.50 billion from $1.43 billion last year.

