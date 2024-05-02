News & Insights

Markets
CHD

Church & Dwight Raises 2024 Adj. EPS Guidance - Update

May 02, 2024 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) said its 2024 adjusted EPS growth expectation is now 8-9%, revised from 7-9%, previously. Full year reported EPS growth is expected to be approximately 9.5%-10.5%. The company continues to expect full year 2024 reported and organic sales growth to be approximately 4% to 5%.

For the second quarter, the company now expects: reported EPS of $0.81 and adjusted EPS of $0.83 per share. The company expects reported sales growth of approximately 3.5% and organic sales growth of approximately 4.0%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.92. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter bottom line came in at $227.7 million, or $0.93 per share compared with $203.2 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter. Adjusted EPS was $0.96, an increase of 12.9%. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $1.50 billion from $1.43 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.