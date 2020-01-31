Markets
Church & Dwight Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 1:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) will host a conference call at 1:00 PM ET on Jan. 31, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investor.churchdwight.com/investors/news-events

To listen to the call, dial (877) 322-9846 (US) or 631-291-4539 (International) with access code: 9968923.

For a replay call, dial 855-859-2056 with passcode: 9968923.

