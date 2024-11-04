Church & Dwight price target raised to $117 from $114 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Church & Dwight to $117 from $114 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they beat 3Q expectations on sales and EPS but maintained guidance for the year as they reiterated their cautious outlook on the US consumer.

