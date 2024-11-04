News & Insights

Stocks
CHD

Church & Dwight price target raised to $117 from $114 at TD Cowen

November 04, 2024 — 07:26 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Church & Dwight to $117 from $114 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they beat 3Q expectations on sales and EPS but maintained guidance for the year as they reiterated their cautious outlook on the US consumer.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CHD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.