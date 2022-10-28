Church & Dwight Issues Q4 & FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) said its third quarter net sales increased 0.4% including a 1% drag from currency, exceeding the company's outlook of a decline of 1%. Organic sales declined 0.7% due to a volume decline of 8.5%, partially offset by positive pricing of 7.8%.

Looking forward, Church & Dwight continues to expect full year 2022 reported sales growth to be approximately 3%, the midpoint of previous range of 2-4%. The company expects full year organic sales growth to be approximately 1%. The company now expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.93-$2.97, a decline of 2-3% from 2021 adjusted EPS. Previously, the company's outlook was $2.97.

"We continue to anticipate full year reported gross margin to be down versus 2021, as we expect inflation to outpace pricing and productivity. We remain committed to offsetting inflation with additional pricing and productivity efforts in 2023," Matthew Farrell, CEO, said.

In fourth quarter, the company projects reported sales growth of approximately 2%, organic sales to decline approximately 1%, and gross margin contraction. The company expects adjusted EPS of $0.58-$0.62, a 3-9% decrease from last year.

The company's third quarter earnings totaled $187.1 million, or $0.76 per share compared with $230.4 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings was $0.76 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.32 billion from $1.31 billion last year.

