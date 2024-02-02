Church & Dwight Expects Annual Earnings, Sales To Improve; Ups Quarterly Dividend

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD), a consumer goods company, on Friday announced in its fourth-quarter earnings report that it expects a rise in its annual earnings and sales in view of organic sales growth, volume growth, margin expansion, and operating income growth.

Excluding items, for the full year, the company expects to register a growth of 7 percent to 9 percent (mid-point $3.42 adjusted EPS).

Excluding the MEGALAC impact, adjusted EPS growth is expected to be in the range of 8 percent to 10 percent.

On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to earn $3.41 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full-year 2023, the company registered adjusted income per share of $3.17 per share.

The firm projects to post reported and organic sales growth to be around 4 percent to 5 percent for the 12-month period. The organic sales outlook excludes Megalac from both years and the impact from foreign currency.

Analysts, on average, project the company to record revenue of $6.05 billion, for the year.

For the full-year 2023, Church & Dwight recorded sales of $5.867 billion.

The Board has declared a 4 percent increase to the quarterly dividend from $0.2725 to $0.28375 per share, equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.135 per share. This raises the annual dividend payout from $267 million to around $276 million.

The quarterly dividend will be paid on March 1, to shareholders of record as of February 15.

