CHURCH & DWIGHT Earnings Results: $CHD Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHURCH & DWIGHT ($CHD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.91 per share, beating estimates of $0.91 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $1,467,100,000, missing estimates of $1,528,078,116 by $-60,978,116.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CHD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CHURCH & DWIGHT Insider Trading Activity

CHURCH & DWIGHT insiders have traded $CHD stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW FARRELL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $62,201,813 .

. MAYNADIER PATRICK D DE (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 99,630 shares for an estimated $11,384,083 .

. RICK SPANN (EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 39,520 shares for an estimated $4,426,240

BRADLEY C IRWIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,202 shares for an estimated $1,418,415 .

. RENE HEMSEY (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,060 shares for an estimated $1,216,392 .

. ARTHUR B WINKLEBLACK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,590 shares for an estimated $1,203,463 .

. RAVICHANDRA KRISHNAMURTY SALIGRAM sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,061,100

JOSEPH JAMES LONGO (VP, Controller and CAO) sold 7,780 shares for an estimated $874,789

MICHAEL READ (EVP, International) has made 3 purchases buying 1,900 shares for an estimated $202,963 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CHURCH & DWIGHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 450 institutional investors add shares of CHURCH & DWIGHT stock to their portfolio, and 467 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CHURCH & DWIGHT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $50,000 on 11/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

CHURCH & DWIGHT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/04/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CHURCH & DWIGHT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHD forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.