Church & Dwight Down 6% As Outlook Comes In Lower Than Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) are down more than 6% Friday morning after the consumer goods company's fourth-quarter as well as full-year earnings outlook come in below analysts' view.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings to be $0.63 per share, lower than the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.72 per share.

Full-year EPS is expected to be $3.15, below the consensus estimate of $3.16 per share.

CHD, currently at $85.59, has traded in the range of $70.30-$100.52 in the last 1 year.

