News & Insights

Markets
CHD

Church & Dwight Down 6% As Outlook Comes In Lower Than Estimates

November 03, 2023 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) are down more than 6% Friday morning after the consumer goods company's fourth-quarter as well as full-year earnings outlook come in below analysts' view.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings to be $0.63 per share, lower than the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.72 per share.

Full-year EPS is expected to be $3.15, below the consensus estimate of $3.16 per share.

CHD, currently at $85.59, has traded in the range of $70.30-$100.52 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.