Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CHD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $87.41, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHD was $87.41, representing a -11.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.96 and a 82.18% increase over the 52 week low of $47.98.

CHD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). CHD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.1. Zacks Investment Research reports CHD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 14.13%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CHD as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (JMIN)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSL with an increase of 27.16% over the last 100 days. CWS has the highest percent weighting of CHD at 4.69%.

