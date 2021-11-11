Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.252 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CHD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $90.4, the dividend yield is 1.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHD was $90.4, representing a -0.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.95 and a 16.46% increase over the 52 week low of $77.62.

CHD is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). CHD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.26. Zacks Investment Research reports CHD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.94%, compared to an industry average of -.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the chd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CHD as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (KLDW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KLDW with an increase of 5.02% over the last 100 days. PSL has the highest percent weighting of CHD at 4.31%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.