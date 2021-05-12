Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.252 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $88.09, the dividend yield is 1.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHD was $88.09, representing a -10.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.96 and a 25.72% increase over the 52 week low of $70.07.

CHD is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). CHD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.07. Zacks Investment Research reports CHD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.14%, compared to an industry average of 7.4%.

