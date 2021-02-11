Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.252 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHD was $83.24, representing a -15.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.96 and a 73.49% increase over the 52 week low of $47.98.

CHD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). CHD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.11. Zacks Investment Research reports CHD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.26%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CHD as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (JMIN)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JPME with an increase of 22.33% over the last 100 days. PSL has the highest percent weighting of CHD at 4.44%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.