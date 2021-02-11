Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.252 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of CHD was $83.24, representing a -15.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.96 and a 73.49% increase over the 52 week low of $47.98.
CHD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). CHD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.11. Zacks Investment Research reports CHD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.26%, compared to an industry average of 3%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to CHD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CHD as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)
- JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (JMIN)
- JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS)
- JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME).
The top-performing ETF of this group is JPME with an increase of 22.33% over the last 100 days. PSL has the highest percent weighting of CHD at 4.44%.
