Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CHD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $92.71, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHD was $92.71, representing a -4.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.72 and a 93.23% increase over the 52 week low of $47.98.

CHD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). CHD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.87. Zacks Investment Research reports CHD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 13.97%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CHD as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)
  • First Trust Long/Short Equity (FTLS)
  • First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
  • iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (MIDF)
  • First Trust Value Line 100 Fund (FVL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MIDF with an increase of 43.4% over the last 100 days. RHS has the highest percent weighting of CHD at 3.6%.

