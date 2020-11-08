Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.24 Dividend

It looks like Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 13th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

Church & Dwight's next dividend payment will be US$0.24 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.96 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Church & Dwight has a trailing yield of approximately 1.1% on its current stock price of $90.5. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Church & Dwight can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Church & Dwight's payout ratio is modest, at just 30% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 24% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CHD Historic Dividend November 9th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Church & Dwight's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Church & Dwight has delivered an average of 21% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Church & Dwight? It's great that Church & Dwight is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Church & Dwight is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Church & Dwight you should be aware of.

