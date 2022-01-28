Church & Dwight Co Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $158.1 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $150.2 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $176.4 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $1.37 billion from $1.30 billion last year.

Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $158.1 Mln. vs. $150.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q4): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.

