Church & Dwight Co Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD):

Earnings: $153.7 million in Q4 vs. -$164.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.62 in Q4 vs. -$0.67 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $223.4 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.65 per share Revenue: $1.53 billion in Q4 vs. $1.44 billion in the same period last year.

