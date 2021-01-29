Church & Dwight Co Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $150.2 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $144.4 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $1.30 billion from $1.14 billion last year.

Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.

