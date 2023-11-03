Church & Dwight Co Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $177.5 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $187.1 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $263.1 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $1.46 billion from $1.32 billion last year.

Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $177.5 Mln. vs. $187.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.69 -Revenue (Q3): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.15

