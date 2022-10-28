Church & Dwight Co Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $187.1 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $230.4M, or $0.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.32 billion from $1.31 billion last year.

Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $187.1 Mln. vs. $230.4M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.65 -Revenue (Q3): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.58-$0.62 Full year EPS guidance: $2.93-$2.97

