Church & Dwight Co Inc. Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $157.3 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $146.3 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.09 billion from $1.04 billion last year.

Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $157.3 Mln. vs. $146.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.64 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q3): $1.09 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.

