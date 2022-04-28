Church & Dwight Co Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $204.4 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $220.7 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $280.7 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.30 billion from $1.24 billion last year.

Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $204.4 Mln. vs. $220.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.77 -Revenue (Q1): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70

