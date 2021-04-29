Church & Dwight Co Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) released a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $220.7 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $229.8 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $283.6 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $1.24 billion from $1.17 billion last year.

Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $283.6 Mln. vs. $284.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q1): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.06

