Church & Dwight Co Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $229.8 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $175.7 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $1.17 billion from $1.04 billion last year.

Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q1): $1.17 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.