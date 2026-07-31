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Church & Dwight Co Inc. Q2 Income Advances

July 31, 2026 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $202.8 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $191.0 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $212.5 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $1.530 billion from $1.506 billion last year.

Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $202.8 Mln. vs. $191.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $1.530 Bln vs. $1.506 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.89 Full year EPS guidance: 6 % To 8 %

For the third quarter, we expect organic sales growth of approximately 3% and reported sales to decline approximately 1% We now expect full-year reported EPS to increase approximately 20% to 22%. We are raising our Adjusted EPS expectation for 2026 to 6% to 8% growth, from our prior expectation of 5% to 8%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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