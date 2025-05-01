Church & Dwight Co Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $220.1 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $227.7 million, or $0.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $302.5 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $1.467 billion from $1.503 billion last year.

Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $220.1 Mln. vs. $227.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue: $1.467 Bln vs. $1.503 Bln last year.

