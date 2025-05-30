At Church & Dwight Co, Carlen Hooker Chooses To Exercise Options, Resulting In $72K

In a new SEC filing on May 30, it was revealed that Hooker, EVP at Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: Hooker, EVP at Church & Dwight Co, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 3,000 shares of CHD as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $72,809.

Church & Dwight Co shares are trading, exhibiting down of 0.0% and priced at $98.14 during Friday's morning. This values Hooker's 3,000 shares at $72,809.

Get to Know Church & Dwight Co Better

Church & Dwight is the leading global producer of baking soda. Its portfolio extends beyond its legacy category to include laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand. Its mix also includes Batiste, OxiClean, Vitafusion, Hero, and TheraBreath, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute around 70% of its annual sales and profits. Most recently, the firm announced the addition of Touchland, and its hand santizer business, to its fold. Even as it works to grow the reach of its products, Church & Dwight still derives around 80% of its sales from its home market in the US.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Church & Dwight Co

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Church & Dwight Co's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.41% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 44.96% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Church & Dwight Co exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.9.

Debt Management: Church & Dwight Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 42.12 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 4.0 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Church & Dwight Co's EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.21 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Latest Ratings for CHD

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Barclays Maintains Underweight Underweight

