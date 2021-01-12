Church & Dwight (CHD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.83, changing hands as low as $83.61 per share. Church & Dwight Co Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHD's low point in its 52 week range is $47.98 per share, with $98.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.77. The CHD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

