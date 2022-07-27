Church & Dwight (CHD) Queued for Q2 Earnings: Things to Note

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD is likely to witness year-over-year growth in its top line when it reports second-quarter 2022 earnings on Jul 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,341 million, suggesting a jump of 5.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



However, Church & Dwight’s bottom line is likely to decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 71 cents per share, indicating a 6.6% drop from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. Church & Dwight has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average. This consumer products company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.2% in the last reported quarter.

Things to Note

Church & Dwight is benefiting from incremental pricing across its portfolio to counter rising costs. The company’s focus on strategic buyouts has been encouraging. In December 2021, CHD concluded the buyout of TheraBreath, a leading brand in the mouthwash category, which is performing well. The earlier buyouts of FLAWLESS and WATERPIK are also yielding. In addition, the company’s regular innovation helps strengthen its brand position and market share. We believe that the persistence of these aspects bodes well for the quarter to be reported.



In its last earnings call, management highlighted that it expects a 5-6% increase in reported sales for the second quarter of 2022. The company expects organic sales growth of 3-4% in the to-be-reported quarter.



Yet, Church & Dwight has been battling inflation challenges related to higher oil and transportation costs, among others. For the second quarter, management expects a gross margin contraction of 200 basis points on a year-over-year basis as it continues to witness escalated inflation, surpassing the latest round of price increases. Management projects second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 70 cents, suggesting an 8% decline from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Church & Dwight this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Church & Dwight carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Corteva CTVA currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny to $1.47 per share in the last seven days. The consensus mark for CTVA’s earnings suggests a 5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Corteva’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.2 billion, which suggests a rise of 9.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CTVA delivered an earnings beat of 22.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Hershey HSY currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.54% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is likely to register an increase in the top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HSY’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days to $1.66 per share. The consensus mark indicates 12.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, which suggests a rise of 11.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. Hershey delivered an earnings beat of 7.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Tyson Foods TSN currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a rise in the top line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for TSN’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $13.4 billion, which suggests a jump of 7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for Tyson Foods’ quarterly earnings has moved down from $1.92 to $1.88 per share in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for TSN’s third-quarter earnings suggests a decline of 30.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Tyson Foods delivered an earnings beat of 33.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



