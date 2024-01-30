Church & Dwight (CHD) Gears up for Q4 Earnings: What to Note?

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD is likely to register top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.51 billion, suggesting a rise of 5.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days to 64 cents per share. This indicates an increase of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. CHD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.

Factors to Note

Church & Dwight's fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect the positive impacts of acquisitions, innovative initiatives and growing consumer demand for its products. The company's effective pricing strategies have also been helping to mitigate the effects of inflation. Church & Dwight anticipated pricing adjustments and productivity improvements to effectively counteract inflationary pressures in 2023. Our model suggests pricing/product mix growth of 1.5% for the fourth quarter.



Church & Dwight's strategy of acquiring complementary businesses has historically boosted its market presence and product portfolio. These acquisitions have not only enhanced the company's market share but have also brought in new customer segments, diversifying its revenue streams. The impacts of this are likely to get reflected in the quarterly results.



Innovation has been a key driver of Church & Dwight's success. The company's focus on developing products and improving existing ones has been catering to evolving consumer needs. This continuous innovation not only attracts customers but also strengthens brand loyalty among existing ones. The enduring popularity of Church & Dwight's brands plays a significant role in its financial performance. This is anticipated to have influenced the company’s quarterly performance.



The company has been witnessing increasing marketing and SG&A expenses for the past few quarters. For the fourth quarter, Church & Dwight anticipates a considerable rise in marketing expenses to maintain strong momentum as the company heads into 2024. Additionally, it expects an increase in fourth-quarter SG&A expenses, driven by higher incentive compensations and future-focused investments. A higher tax rate is also anticipated for this period. These are anticipated to have impacted the adjusted EPS in the quarter under review. Our model suggests a 15.1% rise in marketing expenses for the fourth quarter.



In its last reported quarter'searnings call management expected reported sales to grow 5% and organic sales to rise 4% year over year in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the company anticipated adjusted earnings of 63 cents a share for the fourth quarter, indicating a 2% increase from the previous year's reported number.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Church & Dwight this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Church & Dwight carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.90%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these also have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time:



e.l.f Beauty ELF currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.65% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for e.l.f Beauty’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $232.2 million, indicating a rise of 58.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for e.l.f Beauty’s quarterly earnings per share of 55 cents suggests an increase of 14.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported level. ELF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 90.1%, on average.



Post Holdings POST has an Earnings ESP of +1.70% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is slated to witness top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, which suggests an increase of 22.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share, which suggests a decline of 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. POST delivered an earnings surprise of 59.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Clorox CLX currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register increases in the top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.8 billion, suggesting growth of 3.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.07 per share, which indicates 9.2% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported number. CLX delivered an earnings surprise of 115.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



