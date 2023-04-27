Church & Dwight (CHD) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Church & Dwight said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.09 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $92.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.26%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 1.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1612 funds or institutions reporting positions in Church & Dwight. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHD is 0.28%, a decrease of 7.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 230,389K shares. The put/call ratio of CHD is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.52% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Church & Dwight is 90.61. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.52% from its latest reported closing price of 92.00.

The projected annual revenue for Church & Dwight is 5,636MM, an increase of 4.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fundsmith LLP holds 8,447K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,458K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,555K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,645K shares, representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 19.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,413K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,240K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 6.69% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,680K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,599K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 5.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,638K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,507K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Church & Dwight Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L'IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, FLAWLESS®, and ZICAM®. These thirteen key brands represent approximately 80% of the Company's products sales.

