Church & Dwight Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CHD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $92.12, changing hands as high as $92.57 per share. Church & Dwight Co Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHD's low point in its 52 week range is $81.33 per share, with $116.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.03. The CHD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

