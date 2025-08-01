Church & Dwight Backs FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) maintained its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings growth of 0 to 2 percent on net sales and organic sales growth of about 0 to 2 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings growth of 0 to 2 percent on organic sales growth of about 0 to 2 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.50 per share on revenue growth of 0.31 percent to $6.13 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of $0.72 per share on net sales and organic sales growth of about 1 to 2 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.86 per share on revenues growth of 2.20 percent to $1.54 billion for the quarter.

On Wednesday, the company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.295 cents per share, payable September 2, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025.

