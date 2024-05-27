Chunlizhengda Medical’s Upcoming 2023 AGM

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1858) has released an update.

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. has announced its 2023 Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 27, 2024, where shareholders will deliberate on key company matters, including profit distribution, executive remuneration, and annual reports. Additionally, the meeting will consider authorizing the Board to repurchase up to 10% of the company’s H Shares, contingent on various conditions and regulatory approvals. The agenda also includes the proposed appointment of Ms. Xu Hong as an independent non-executive Director.

