Chunghwa Telecom Subsidiary Secures New Asset

Chunghwa Telecom’s subsidiary, Chunghwa Telecom Singapore Pte. Ltd., has announced the acquisition of a right-of-use asset from its parent company for a total of NT$922,032. The asset includes an office space and parking in Taipei City, with the transaction agreed upon by the Board of Directors and carried out to support the subsidiary’s office requirements. No dissenting opinions were reported from the directors regarding this transaction.

