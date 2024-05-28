News & Insights

Chunghwa Telecom Subsidiary Secures New Asset

May 28, 2024 — 10:44 am EDT

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT) has released an update.

Chunghwa Telecom’s subsidiary, Chunghwa Telecom Singapore Pte. Ltd., has announced the acquisition of a right-of-use asset from its parent company for a total of NT$922,032. The asset includes an office space and parking in Taipei City, with the transaction agreed upon by the Board of Directors and carried out to support the subsidiary’s office requirements. No dissenting opinions were reported from the directors regarding this transaction.

