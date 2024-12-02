News & Insights

Stocks

Chunghwa Telecom Subsidiary Acquires Key Assets

December 02, 2024 — 06:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Chunghwa Telecom Co.’s subsidiary, Honghwa International Corporation, has acquired a right-of-use asset from its parent company, involving five leased stores in Taichung City. The transaction, settled through price negotiation, totals NT$69,991, highlighting strategic moves within the company’s real estate assets for telecom service channels. This acquisition underscores Chunghwa Telecom’s efforts to optimize its business operations and asset management.

For further insights into CHT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.