Chunghwa Telecom Subsidiary Acquires Key Assets

Chunghwa Telecom Co.’s subsidiary, Honghwa International Corporation, has acquired a right-of-use asset from its parent company, involving five leased stores in Taichung City. The transaction, settled through price negotiation, totals NT$69,991, highlighting strategic moves within the company’s real estate assets for telecom service channels. This acquisition underscores Chunghwa Telecom’s efforts to optimize its business operations and asset management.

