Chunghwa Telecom Sees Weak Profit, Higher Revenues In FY20

(RTTNews) - Taiwanese telecom services company Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) said Tuesday that its fiscal 2020 net income attributable to stockholders of the parent are expected to be NT$30.91 to NT$32.47 billion, which would be down 1.1 percent to 5.8 percent from last year's NT$32.81 billion.

Net earnings per share are expected to decrease to NT$3.99 to NT$4.19 from last year's NT$4.23.

Income from operations is expected to decrease by 1.1 percent to 5.3 percent.

However, fiscal 2020 total revenue is expected to increase by 3.2 percent to 3.7 percent, to NT$214.10 billion to NT$215.29 billion from last year's NT$207.52 billion.

The company said the increase in revenue is expected to be driven by increases in ICT project revenues, Application VAS revenues, handset sales revenue and MOD revenues.

