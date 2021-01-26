Markets
Chunghwa Telecom Sees Higher Year-over-year Revenue In FY21 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) on Tuesday provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2021 on a consolidated basis.

For 2021, Chunghwa Telecom expects total revenue to increase by 0.8 percent to 1.0 percent, to NT$209.26 to NT$209.72 billion, as compared to the un-audited consolidated total revenue of NT$207.61 billion in 2020.

The company expects the increase in revenue to be driven by increases in mobile communications revenue, internet revenue, handset sales revenue and MOD revenue, as well as revenue coming from the expansion of emerging business in the digital economy. These are expected to offset the impact from the decrease in voice revenue resulted from continuing VoIP substitution and the higher ICT revenue base of last year.

Chunghwa Telecom forecasts fiscal 2021 net income attributable to stockholders of the parent and net earnings per share in a range of NT$32.60 to NT$34.09 billion and NT$4.20 to NT$4.40, respectively.

These figures represent a decrease of NT$0.82 billion to an increase of NT$0.67 billion, and a decrease of NT$0.11 to NT$0.09 respectively, year over year.

