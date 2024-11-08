Chunghwa Telecom Reports Strong Profits and Executive Changes

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT) has released an update.

Chunghwa Telecom Co. reported robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a net profit of NT$29 billion and consolidated earnings per share of NT$3.64. The company also announced key executive appointments and plans to participate in an investor conference organized by Bank of America. Additionally, Chunghwa Telecom approved a significant donation to National Taiwan University, underscoring its commitment to academic advancement.

