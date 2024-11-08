News & Insights

Chunghwa Telecom Reports Strong Profits and Executive Changes

November 08, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT) has released an update.

Chunghwa Telecom Co. reported robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a net profit of NT$29 billion and consolidated earnings per share of NT$3.64. The company also announced key executive appointments and plans to participate in an investor conference organized by Bank of America. Additionally, Chunghwa Telecom approved a significant donation to National Taiwan University, underscoring its commitment to academic advancement.

