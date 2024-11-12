Chunghwa Telecom Reports Strong October Financial Results

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT) has released an update.

Chunghwa Telecom Co. reported robust financial results for October 2024, with a 3.46% increase in net sales compared to the previous year, reaching approximately NT$20.12 billion. The company also achieved a net income of NT$3.07 billion, reflecting strong operational performance. Over the first ten months of the year, Chunghwa Telecom’s revenue grew by 2.22%, showcasing steady growth in its financial metrics.

