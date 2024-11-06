Chunghwa Telecom Reports Steady Q3 Revenue Growth

Chunghwa Telecom ( (CHT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Chunghwa Telecom presented to its investors.

Chunghwa Telecom is Taiwan’s largest integrated telecommunications services company, providing fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services, along with information and communication technology solutions. The company is recognized for its commitment to environmental, social, and governance initiatives.

In the third quarter of 2024, Chunghwa Telecom reported a total revenue increase of 3.6% to NT$ 55.61 billion, marking a record for the same quarter over the past seven years. Despite a rise in total operating costs and expenses by 4.8%, the company maintained its leadership in Taiwan’s mobile market with a revenue market share of 40.3% and a subscriber share of 37.8%.

Key financial metrics showed a mixed performance with a slight decrease in operating income by 0.8% to NT$ 11.38 billion and net income attributable to stockholders reducing by 1% to NT$ 9.01 billion. Earnings per share exceeded guidance at NT$1.16. Chunghwa’s Consumer Business Group saw a growth driven by 5G migration, while the Enterprise Business Group experienced a robust 22% increase in ICT business revenue.

Looking ahead, Chunghwa Telecom is focused on driving progress through advanced telecom services and innovative technology adoption. The company’s strategic initiatives and ESG commitments position it to continue creating value for stakeholders.

