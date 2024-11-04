Chunghwa Telecom Reports Financial Meeting and Asset Move

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT) has released an update.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has scheduled a Board of Directors meeting on November 8, 2024, to review its consolidated financial statements for the first nine months of the year. Additionally, its subsidiary, Honghwa International Corporation, acquired a right-of-use asset from the parent company, highlighting strategic asset management within the group.

