Chunghwa Telecom Reports Financial Meeting and Asset Move

November 04, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT) has released an update.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has scheduled a Board of Directors meeting on November 8, 2024, to review its consolidated financial statements for the first nine months of the year. Additionally, its subsidiary, Honghwa International Corporation, acquired a right-of-use asset from the parent company, highlighting strategic asset management within the group.

