Chunghwa Telecom Q4 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to stockholders of the parent increased by 5.8% year-on-year to NT$8.23 billion. Earnings per share was NT$1.06 compared to NT$1.00.

Fourth quarter total revenues increased by 7.7% to NT$59.48 billion. Mobile communications revenue increased by 2.0% to NT$24.96 billion.

For 2021, the company expects total revenue to increase by 0.8% to 1.0%, to NT$209.26 billion to NT$209.72 billion. Basic earnings per share is expected to be NT$4.20 to NT$4.40.

