Chunghwa Telecom Q3 Results Rise; Says Confident Of Sustainable Long-term Growth

(RTTNews) - Taiwanese telecom services company Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) reported Friday that its third-quarter net income attributable to stockholders of the parent increased 3.2 percent from last year to NT$ 8.35 billion. Basic earnings per share were NT$1.08.

EBITDA increased 6.8 percent to NT$ 20.09 billion, and EBITDA margin improved to 38.51 percent from 36.99 percent in the same period of 2019.

Total revenue grew 2.6 percent from last year to NT$ 52.17 billion, with 1.2 percent rise in Internet revenues, despite 8.5 percent drop in mobile communications revenue.

With the launch of the iPhone 12 in October, the company said it is optimistic to exceed annual target for 5G service adoption by the year end.

Looking ahead, Chi-Mau Shieh, Chairman and CEO of Chunghwa Telecom, said, "Backed by our clear, strategic focus, strict cost saving measures and strong balance sheet, we remain confident in our ability to achieve healthy and sustainable long-term growth while delivering sustainable value to our shareholders."

