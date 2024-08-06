Chunghwa Telecom Q2 Profit, Margin Down, Revenues Rise

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) Tuesday reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to stockholders of the parent decreased 1 percent to NT$9.82 billion from NT$9.92 billion last year. Basic earnings per share was NT$1.27, compared to NT$1.28 a year ago.

Operating income decreased 2.7 percent year-over-year to NT$11.93 billion, and EBITDA fell 1.7 percent to NT$21.81 billion.

The operating margin was 22 percent, as compared to 22.9 percent in the same period of 2023. EBITDA margin was 40.31 percent, as compared to 41.51 percent a year ago.

Chunghwa Telecom's total revenues for the second quarter increased 1.2 percent to NT$54.12 billion from NT$53.46 billion last year. Consumer Business Group revenue grew 2.6 percent to NT$33.60 billion. Enterprise Business Group revenue decreased 3.7 percent to NT$16.89 billion.

