Chunghwa Telecom Q1 Profit, Revenue Down

(RTTNews) - Taiwanese telecom services company Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) Thursday reported that its net income attributable to stockholders of the parent for the first quarter edged down 0.4 percent to NT$8.32 billion.

Total operating costs and expenses for the quarter slid by 8.1 percent to NT$37.62 billion, mainly due to lower cost of goods sold, interconnection costs, and ICT project costs.

The Group's total revenue for the first quarter declined by 6.2 percent to NT$48.15 billion. While internet business revenue remained flat, Mobile communications revenue slid by 7.9 percent. Domestic fixed revenue decreased by 6.7 percent and international fixed communication revenue declined by 17.6 percent.

