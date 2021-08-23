Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2021

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.17% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHT was $42.11, representing a -1.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.87 and a 16.55% increase over the 52 week low of $36.13.

CHT is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). CHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

