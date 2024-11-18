Chunghwa Telecom Announces Leadership Change

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT) has released an update.

Chunghwa Telecom Co. has announced a change in leadership, with Wen-Chiyh Lin stepping in as the new acting spokesperson effective November 13, 2024. This position adjustment reflects the company’s strategic personnel shifts. Investors might find this development significant as it may influence the company’s communication strategy moving forward.

